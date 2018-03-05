Filed Under:Amber Diaz, Black Box Theater, Local TV, School Across America, School Safety, The Atlantic, Town Hall Meeting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami)—Journalists with The Atlantic magazine led the conversation Monday night about the current state of Miami’s public schools.

The town hall meeting at the Black Box Theater was part of a series called “School Across America.”

It brought politicians, teachers, students and parents together to air out their concerns over a variety of topics.

They discussed how to talk and listen to your kids and the things you could do to make a difference in your community.

Miami-Dade superintendent Alberto Carvalho was involved in the discussion.

“What we saw was a dramatic increase in enrollment at the same time a dramatic increase in performance,” he said of the changes in graduation rates and student progress.

Precious Symonette, a creative writing teacher at Miami Norland Senior high school, explained the importance of letting your kids know to speak up when they think something is wrong.

“As adults we want to be in front of our kids and talk as if we know everything but lets just be honest, we are not always the experts,” Symonette said.

At the heart of the conversation was Parkland. One speaker said, “The gun laws that we have in our state are deplorable.”

“Why am I gonna go run and tell a teacher about something thats happening when I’m gonna feel as if I’m going to be demonized,” another speaker said.

While some did not agree on certain topics, others stood on the same ground. However, everyone seemed to be on the same page when it came to talking about the Parkland tragedy.

Frank Zenere, a school psychologist, talked about his personal experience with a shooting of this magnitude back in Connecticut.

“5 years ago I stood before teachers and parents in Connecticut following the Sandy Hook shooting and although the city has changed, the name of the school has changed and, of course, the names of the deceased children and staff have changed, the theme is all too familiar,” Zenere said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign Up Now For Our Bracket ChallengeEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch