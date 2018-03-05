Men, as fathers and caregivers, play a pivotal role in the health and wellbeing of babies and children, not just a supportive one. And yet, an alarming number of children are being raised without the presence of their fathers. The number of female-headed households’ single-family homes in America is about 11.5 million. In these single mother homes, about 6.2 million (45%) of these mothers are either divorced or separated. Often, fathers are reluctant to be a part of their children’s lives because of lack of education, employment and other contributing factors.

Just look at these statistics: 63% of teen suicides come from fatherless homes, five times the national average; 90% of runaways and homeless children are from fatherless homes; 85% of children with behavioral problems come from fatherless homes, 20 times the national average; 71% of dropouts come from fatherless homes, 9 times the national average; and 85% of all youths in prison come from fatherless homes, 20 times the national average.

Children living in single parent families are five times more likely to be poor. The lack of father involvement in the home can negatively impact a child physically, emotionally and socially. Statistics indicate children whose fathers are not present in the home are more likely to struggle in society. More fathers being involved with their children result in fewer behavior problems, higher levels of sociability, and higher academic achievement among children and adolescents. Research has shown that fathers, no matter what their income or cultural background, can play a critical role in their children’s education. When fathers are involved, their children learn more, perform better in school, and exhibit healthier behaviors. Even when fathers do not share a home with their children, their active involvement can have a lasting and positive impact.

To encourage fathers’ and caregivers’ engagement in their children’s lives, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County partners with the City of Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation, Children’s Services Council, Broward County Public Schools Early Education and Title 1, SWIMS Foundation, and a number of community organizations to offer the 6th Annual Me and My Dad Challenge for fathers/male caregivers with their children at no cost on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Joseph C. Carter Park.

Fathers and other male caregivers with their children will participate activities including Obstacle Course, 50/50 Relay, Baseball, 3-point shoot-out, Aquatics, How Well Do I Know My Dad Trivia, Storytime, and Face Painting. There will be special guest speakers and representatives from the community to inspire the men to be great fathers.

