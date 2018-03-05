Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

*WARNING: The video for this story contains graphic and disturbing images which may be unsuitable for some viewers.

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A newly-released video showing the deadly ambush of American soldiers is raising new questions about the US military mission in the African country Niger.

Four americans were killed there in the October ambush. ISIS has released the video as part of a propaganda campaign.

A helmet camera worn by one of the American soldiers recorded the ambush as 11 Americans and 30 Nigerian soldiers were returning from what was supposed to have been a low-risk patrol.

The Americans tried to take cover behind their unarmored SUV. With one of the soldiers at the wheel, they ran alongside, attempting to escape the kill zone. They fired colored smoke which would provide some cover and identify their position to any friendly aircraft overhead.

“The patrol was overwhelmed very quickly, was unable to get situational awareness, was unable to get its bearing, was unable to fall back,” said Don Buldoc, a former Commander of Special Ops in Africa

One of the soldiers went down. Another rushed to his side and dragged him back to the cover of the SUV. Their position was about to be over-run so they did the only thing they could, ran to a position that might provide better cover. Except for the smoke from the grenades and a few scrub trees, there was no cover and no escape.

The soldier wearing the helmet camera went down. Soon the camera stopped moving and some of the enemy fighters came into view. Then a final blast filled the frame from what apparently was a round fired at point blank range.

“Knowing that they were asked to try to complete and execute this type of mission with that type of equipment, I just, I could not believe it,” said Rep. Marc Veasey, D-TX.

The Texas Congressman serves on the House Armed Services Committee. Five months after the attack, they are waiting for the final investigation report.

“We should have gotten this information a long time ago,” said Veasey. “Why they were asked to continue to go on this mission I think is something that we all need to find out.”

The answers could come this week. The Commander of U.S. Troops in Africa is scheduled to testify before that House committee and the Pentagon is expected to release the results of its investigation.