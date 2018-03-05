Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida lawmakers are scrambling to pass new gun legislation for the first time in more than a decade, after the Parkland school shooting.

Pro-gun advocates protested Sunday outside Florida’s Capitol. The State Senate is expected to vote Monday on a bill that would allow teachers to be armed and restrict some gun purchases.

Speaking at the pro-gun rally, was defiant college student 20-year old Tiffany Berkley who fought back against a potential Florida law that would force her to wait until she is 21 to buy a gun.

“Raising the age would effectively terminate any 2nd amendment rights I have in this state,” said Berkley.

During a special session, Florida’s Senate spent nearly eight hours amending the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

“The only thing that will help the situation is if we ban assault weapons,” said Sen. Linda Stewart (D-FL)

“It’s not the weapon. It’s the evil from within,” said Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-FL).

As it stands, the legislation would increase the age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21, ban “bump stocks” and require a 3-day waiting period for most gun purchases. The legislation would also start a new “Marshal Program,” permitting teachers and staff to be armed after at least 132 hours of training.

Following a voice vote, a 2-year ban on AR-15 assault weapons initially passed but the motion was reconsidered and reversed 20 minutes later in a roll call vote.

The decision stung for some Florida school shooting survivors, like Jackie Corin, who tweeted, “this breaks my heart, but we will not let this ruin our movement.”

“You have a right to be angry. I’m angry with you. I understand that this is a very heated topic but we can’t have our rights infringed,” said Berkley when asked if she had a message for the victims of the Parkland school shooting who are pushing for gun control.

Berkley says she supports giving teachers the option to be armed.

If the bill passes Monday, it will then be considered by the House.