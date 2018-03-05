Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former University of Miami President Donna Shalala is looking to make a big splash in her post-Canes career.

Shalala plans to run for the House seat being vacated by Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

The official paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission can be found by clicking here.

Shalala will be running as a Democrat. Ros-Lehtinen is a Republican.

The 77-year-old Shalala will be running for elected office for the first time.

She left her position as President of UM in 2015 after 14 years to take over the Clinton Foundation, as in former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

Shalala also continued to teach at the University of Miami once a week after retiring as school president.