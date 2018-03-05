Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With less than a week left in the legislative session, the Senate and House continued to have differences Monday about ratifying a pair of high-profile rules that are a priority of Gov. Rick Scott.

On Monday, the House voted 37-0 to pass a bill (SB 7028) that would ratify a rule requiring assisted living facilities to have backup electrical generators that can help keep buildings cool.

It would require facilities to have a generator capable of keeping facilities at 81 degrees Fahrenheit or lower for at least four days.

The Senate, however, deferred action on a bill (SB 7030) that would ratify a similar generator rule for nursing homes.

The rule is projected to cost roughly $243 million for the 3,000 assisted living facilities in the state to comply.

The state’s 577 nursing homes must comply July 1st, but the Agency for Health Care Administration can grant an extension until January 1st, for delays in installing equipment. The bill doesn’t include assisted living facilities.

The 60-day legislative session is scheduled to end Friday. Scott’s administration initially issued backup-power requirements through an emergency rule following the deaths of residents at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, a Broward County nursing home whose air-conditioning system was knocked out by Hurricane Irma.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.