MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday in Miami.

A car was shot by a stray bullet that witnesses say was intended for them. (Source: CBS4)

A car traveling westbound on Northwest 36th Street was hit by a stray bullet at approximately 3 a.m. as it crossed Northwest 27th Avenue.

According to the victim, he heard four gunshots to the left of his vehicle.

At that moment, the victim says he heard a loud noise from inside his car and felt something hit the back of his head.

A bullet traveled through the back window causing glass fragments to hit the victim, though fortunately he was not injured.

Upon stopping his vehicle, the victim spoke with two witnesses, one of whom thinks he was the intended target of the shooting.

A dark-colored car was seen fleeing the area. Witnesses say that the four shots came from that vehicle and were intended to hit a man that was standing outside a nearby gas station.

Police are continuing to investigate.

