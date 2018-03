Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – Investigators are working to figure out what led to a confusing situation outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Saturday morning.

A man shot himself in front of the White House, a law enforcement source told CNN.

“Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse,” the Secret Service tweeted.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. They are scheduled to return to Washington on Saturday night for the annual Gridiron Club Dinner.

“We are aware of the incident,” deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said. “The President has been briefed. I refer you to the Secret Service for any more information.”

The Secret Service tweeted an update on the situation moments later: “No other reported injuries related to the incident at @WhiteHouse.”

Secret Service spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan said the incident occurred on the north fence line, the victim suffered a single gunshot wound and Secret Service personnel did not fire any shots.

She would not comment on the status of the victim.

The agency also tweeted that pedestrian and vehicular traffic around the White House has been affected by the incident.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report)