Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Taste of the Town’s Digital Bite takes you to SuViche in Fort Lauderdale.
This Peruvian-Asian inspired eatery has three other locations including Wynwood, Miami Beach and Brickell. There’s also one coming soon to Doral’s City Place
Here’s the recipe for their signature cocktail called “The Prenup”.
The Prenup
Ingredients Measure
Coconut Macerado 2 oz
Mango pulp 0.5oz
Lime juice 0.5oz
Simple 0.5oz
Cilantro 4-6 leaves
Dark rum 0.125oz
Glass Type: Rocks glass
Garnish: Flaming lime sombrero!, NO STRAW
Procedure:
- Measure and pour all ingredients EXCEPT Op Rum in reverse order into shaker
- Shake all ingredients with ice
- Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice
- Garnish with a lime sombrero filled with OP rum and flame!
- Advice guest to “poke” lime sombrero into drink to stop flame
Ice Type: Regular