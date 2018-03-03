Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Taste of the Town’s Digital Bite takes you to SuViche in Fort Lauderdale.

This Peruvian-Asian inspired eatery has three other locations including Wynwood, Miami Beach and Brickell. There’s also one coming soon to Doral’s City Place

Here’s the recipe for their signature cocktail called “The Prenup”.

The Prenup

Ingredients Measure

Coconut Macerado 2 oz

Mango pulp 0.5oz

Lime juice 0.5oz

Simple 0.5oz

Cilantro 4-6 leaves

Dark rum 0.125oz

Glass Type: Rocks glass

Garnish: Flaming lime sombrero!, NO STRAW

Procedure:

Measure and pour all ingredients EXCEPT Op Rum in reverse order into shaker Shake all ingredients with ice Strain into rocks glass with fresh ice Garnish with a lime sombrero filled with OP rum and flame! Advice guest to “poke” lime sombrero into drink to stop flame

Ice Type: Regular