MT. PLEASANT, MI (CNN) – Two people have reportedly been killed in a shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University.

Students on campus reported they received automated messages from the university just after 9 a.m. warning of shots fired near the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. The student dormitory is located on W. Broomfield Street.

A source told CBS affiliate WNEM two people had been shot. Both victims died from their wounds, according to the Morning Sun.

The City of Mt. Pleasant Public Safety put on Facebook:

“The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him.”

The suspect was last seen on the railroad tracks off central campus.

“The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity,” according to Mt. Pleasant Public Safety.

Friday is the final day before Spring Break for students.

Police are asking students to stay clear of the area.

