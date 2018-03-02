Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CUTLER BAY (CBSMiami) – The owner of a Cutler Bay smoke shop says his security cameras were instrumental in catching a crook in the act early Friday morning.

Ben Carrasco’s security cameras captured images of a burglar scouring his smoke shop, located at 9869 East Fern Street. The burglar could be seen looking for items to steal, damaging the shop with items strewn everywhere along with broken glass.

Items were even dropped along U.S. One.

Carrasco’s security system alerted him about the break-in.

“It is never pleasant being woken up by ADT in the middle of the night after something like this when I got here there were cop cars all over the scene,” said Carrasco.

When Carrasco saw the tape of burglar inside his store he immediately thought, not again.

“This is not the first time that this is happened. Now I will probably have to take care of everything. Our door is damaged so hard to deal with this right now,” he explained.

Miami-Dade police responded with several cruisers and even searched for the suspect from a helicopter.

Eventually, a suspect was taken into custody.

Carrasco believes he is the same man captured on surveillance tape.

“I’m very pleased to know that this man was off the street and will be in jail for a long time and that he cannot come back and do this,” he said.

Now Carrasco is cleaning up and trying to regroup after this burglary.

“I definitely appreciate all the extra work that everyone is doing and helping out here and put in a place and hopefully this will not happen in the future.”