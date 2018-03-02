Filed Under:Entertainment, Local TV, Miami, Music Mogul, Rick Ross, TMZ

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Rapper Rick Ross has been hospitalized and is hooked up to a machine that is working as his heart and lungs.

According to TMZ, sources say the music mogul is in a Miami hospital and is getting treatment in the cardiac unit.

Ross was rushed to the hospital after a 911 caller reported he was unresponsive and ‘slobbing at the mouth.’

Sources say he was put on something called ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, used to oxygenate the blood outside of his body before being pumped back in.

It’s essentially a form of life support.

