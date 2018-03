Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A MISSING CHILD ALERT has been issued for a Southwest Miami-Dade infant.

The FDLE issued the alert for four-month-old Knowledge Croskey who was last seen in the area of the 11000 block of SW 187th Terrace in October.

The child may be in the company of 41-year-old Heather Croskey.

The FDLE did not say what relation Croskey was to the child

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the police at (305) 603-6300.