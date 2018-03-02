Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — In wake of the deadly school shooting, Florida’s governor declared February 14th as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Remembrance Day.

Governor Rick Scott announced his decision on Friday afternoon and also invited the community to hold a moment of silence on Saturday at 3 p.m. to honor the 17 people killed at the school on Valentine’s Day.

“As we work to ensure this never happens again, we must always remember and honor the students and educators lost and join together to support those impacted. Every year, Floridians will pause on February 14th to honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Remembrance Day,” said Gov. Scott in a statement.

As part of the proclamation, the governor asks the community to hold a moment of silence on that day at 3 p.m. every year.

He also directed all state flags in the state to be lowered at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on that day each and every year.

The announcement comes as the community works to heal from the tragedy. It was the third day back for students and teachers at the school on Friday.

There are more than 100 counselors and dozens of therapy dogs helping students and staff ease back into a normal school schedule which is set to start Monday. This would be the first full day for them since the mass shooting.

Meantime, some of the survivors are using the #NeverAgain movement to push their gun control message and are holding the ‘March For Our Lives’ rally in Washington, D.C. on March 24th.

As for the confessed gunman, Nikolas Cruz, is behind bars. Both hearings set for this week were canceled.

Click here to see Gov. Scott’s proclamation.