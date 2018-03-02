Filed Under:Consumer, Instant Pot Multicooker, Local TV, Recall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More than 100,000 Instant Pot multicookers sold at Walmart are being recalled because of the fire danger they can pose.

instant pot recall image Instant Pot Recall: Multicookers Sold At Walmart Could Pose Fire Hazard

The recalled Instant Pot (Image credit: CPSC)

The recall announced Thursday involves the Gem 65 8-in-1 model with “Instant Pot” printed on the front. The affected batchcodes are 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746.

“A manufacturer defect can cause the multicooker to overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire hazard,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The manufacturer has received 107 reports of Instant Pots overheating. In five of those cases, there has been minor property damage but no injuries.

bu 26fr cnna st1 1000000004745528 1280x720 3000k 1 thumb Instant Pot Recall: Multicookers Sold At Walmart Could Pose Fire Hazard

Instant Pot told owners of its appliance last month that they should stop using certain models of the product after a “small number” of cookers reportedly overheated.

The CPSC is urging anyone who bought a recalled Instant Pot to unplug it and return it to Walmart for a free replacement.

They were sold at Walmart stores and online from August 2017 to January 2018 for about $80.

Free Replacement. CONTACT: 1-888-891-1473 or .

