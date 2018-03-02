Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLOTTE, NC (CBSMiami) – The nation bid a tearful goodbye Friday to the man known as “America’s Pastor.”

Tributes came from around the world Friday at funeral services for the Reverend Billy Graham.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrived with their wives to pay finals respects to Graham.

During the funeral at his library in Charlotte, Graham’s youngest daughter told a deeply personal story about facing her father after a failed marriage.

“He wrapped his arms around me, he said welcome home. there was no shame, no condemnation, just unconditional love,” said Ruth Graham.

Graham died last week at the age of 99. He was known as “America’s Pastor,” meeting with every president since Harry Truman. Graham himself began planning his funeral a decade ago, a family spokesman framed it as the preacher’s last crusade.

“It was powerful but it wasn’t overpowering. It was warm and affectionate,” said Otis McMillan at the conclusion of the service.

About 2,000 guests attended the memorial service which was live streamed to a larger audience. Graham’s son Franklin delivered the eulogy

“My father’s greatest longing has been granted, he’s in the presence of God,” he said.

The service included songs from gospel musicians who performed at Graham’s speaking events around the country. After the ceremony, Graham was buried in a prayer garden in a simple pine casket next to his wife.