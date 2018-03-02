Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — The day after Nikolas Cruz is accused of murdering 17 and wounding more than a dozen more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month, Chopper 4 and CBS 4 cameras saw FBI agents and other law enforcement officers searching the home where Cruz lived in Parkland.

We now know at least some of what investigators found through info contained in these search warrants obtained by CBS 4 News. At the home, investigators searched two five foot tall Stack-On gun lockers, the warrants say. Inside, they discovered:

“Firearms”

“Ammunition”

“Misc. Documents/Papers”

Inside the house they found:

“Spent Cartridge Casings”

“Tactical Clothing/Equipment”

“Live Ammunition”

“Miscellaneous Desktop and Laptop Computers”

“iPad”

“Xbox game consoles”

“Computer Hard Drives”

“USB Thumb Drives”

“Firearms”

The warrants do not list a total number of guns recovered but our news partners at The Miami Herald reported recently that Cruz had 7 guns at the home.

Last week, we told you about the law enforcement search of Cruz’s social media and internet histories as they dug deeper into pictures and postings Cruz made. A search warrant obtained by CBS 4 News on Friday focuses specifically on a Google email account for Cruz.

Investigators want to look at:

“All contact, buddy, or friend lists.”

“Email content…”

“…all files such as documents, images, albums, photos, videos…”

“…search queries…(and) telephone log information…”

“…Wi-Fi access points and cell towers since February 2017.”

“…(and any information) concerning the preparation of a mass shooting…”

We’re also learning more about Captain Jan Jordan of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, whose actions and decisions on the day of the murders is under scrutiny. She is the district commander for Parkland. Her personnel file shows glowing reports and evaluations. She worked for years for Fort Lauderdale Police and just two weeks before the school shooting gave an update of crime in Parkland to the city’s commission.

“Parkland remains a very safe city to live in and we’re very fortunate that we don’t suffer from violent crime,” according to a video posted to Parklandtalk.com.

That changed on February 14th. Nikolas Cruz is locked up in the Broward County Jail charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. Visitation logs from the jail released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office on Friday show he’s received visits from his attorneys and several lengthy visits from mental health professionals since he was arrested.

A source with knowledge of Cruz’s housing at the jail says he is being kept apart from other inmates. The source also says that each day a series of detention deputy spend their entire 8-hour shift watching Cruz to make sure he doesn’t try to commit suicide or hurt himself.