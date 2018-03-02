Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — The Broward County Public Schools district will be receiving a one million dollar emergency relief grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement on Friday that the grant will aid “in the healing and recovery process.”

DeVos said that her heart is broken for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th.

She added that she is “committed to helping identify solutions to prevent another tragedy like this one from happening again.”

The money is part of the education agency’s special funds for schools and universities across the country that have experienced trauma.