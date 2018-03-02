Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSMiami) – Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is suing USA gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee for failing to protect her and other athletes from Larry Nassar.

In the lawsuit, she claims both organizations could have done more to stop the former doctor’s abuse.

The suit came on the same day a male gymnast alleged in a different lawsuit that Nassar abused him.

“My whole family was fooled by you,” former U.S. National team gymnast Kamerin Moore told a court room in January as she described how she and her brother Jacob were sexually abused by Nassar, abuse he disguised as medical treatment.

“You put acupuncture needles right next to his genitals. I’m not sure how my brother’s shoulder is connected to his balls (BLEEP),” she said.

Jacob Moore, who is now a freshman gymnast at the University of Michigan, joined his sister in a federal lawsuit against Nassar, USA gymnastics and Michigan State University, where Nassar worked.

The lawsuit alleges in 2016, Nassar brought Jacob to his basement, and treated his shoulder injury with “acupuncture in his pubic area and in and around his genitalia.” The suit also alleges Nassar “pulled down Moore’s pants, exposing his genitalia” to an underage female gymnast.

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman also filed a suit in California, alleging the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Nassar “could have been prevented” had USA gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee taken the “mandate of her safety” seriously. She claimed the organizations “put their quest for money and medals, above” her safety and the safety of other minor competitive athletes.

Raisman made those thoughts clear at Nassar’s sentencing in January.

“Both USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee have been very quick to capitalize and celebrate my success. But did they reach out when I came forward? No,” she said.

The 23-year-old Raisman, captain for both the gold-medal winning 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams, says she was abused by Nassar in multiple locations beginning in 2010, including at the U.S. national team training facility at the Karolyi Ranch training center in Texas and the 2012 Games in London. Raisman said she initially felt she was receiving medically necessary treatment by Nassar before realizing it was abuse. She battled shame, guilt and depression in the aftermath, Raisman said.

Nassar spent nearly three decades at USA Gymnastics before being fired in 2015 after complaints about his behavior. He continued to work at Michigan State University through the fall of 2016 before being hit with federal charges. Raisman said the USOC and USA Gymnastics allowed Nassar to continue abusing athletes by not telling the university about the conduct that led them to fire him.

USA Gymnastics and the USOC broke their stated mandates to protect children in their programs by not revealing Nassar’s past misconduct to athletes and their parents or guardians, the lawsuit said.

Earlier this week, the US Olympic Committee said its CEO Scott Blackmun is stepping down.

It also announced reforms to help protect athletes from abuse.

The U.S. Olympic Committee, USA gymnastics and Michigan State University have not responded to these lawsuits.