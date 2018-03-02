Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – As Hollywood’s biggest stars gather this weekend for the Oscars, construction crews in Los Angeles are busy building the first museum devoted to the Academy of Motion Pictures.

“I see it more as a film center, a hub for film lovers to get together from all over,” said Kerry Brougher, the director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Brougher said after decades of failed attempts to build a film museum in Los Angeles, the effort finally gained traction after finding the perfect spot – a once well-known department store to the stars.

“The building itself has history and was created at the height of motion pictures back in the 1930’s,” said Brougher.

Inside, visitors will get an up close look at prized film artifacts including some 50-thousand movie posters, an Oscar awarded to Shirley Temple, and a pair of Judy Garland’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz.

The six-story, 300 thousand square foot museum’s crown jewel is a thousand seat theater housed in a massive glass dome where guests can catch a classic movie or possibly a star-studded premiere.

“On top, we actually have an observation deck,” said Brougher.

Brougher hopes the museum will do more than just educate visitors.

“I want to entice them to become filmmakers themselves,” he said.

The nearly $400 million museum will also have a film education center and restaurant. It’s scheduled to open next year.