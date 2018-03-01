Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump surprised Republicans and Democrats alike at a meeting on gun reform by pushing for several measures that would strengthen the nation’s gun laws.

He even went so far as to call out lawmakers who don’t agree, telling them it’s because they fear the National Rifle Association.

“We gotta stop this nonsense, it’s time,” said Trump.

The meeting with members of Congress occurred Wednesday, the first day Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students returned to school after the Valentine’s Day shooting which claimed 17 lives.

During the bi-partisan meeting, the president crossed both party lines and the NRA. He called for tighter background checks, asked the GOP to shelve a conceal and carry measure, and advocated for raising the age to buy weapons like the one used in Parkland.

“It doesn’t make sense that I have to wait until I’m 21 to get a handgun but I can buy this weapon at 18, I don’t know, so I was just curious as to what you did in your bill. We didn’t address it Mr. President. You know why? Because you’re afraid of the NRA right,” said Trump.

An NRA spokesperson said of the meeting that while it “made for great TV, the gun-control proposals discussed would make for bad policy.” Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle question whether the president will follow through.

“What crossed everybody’s mind is this the Tuesday Trump or the Thursday Trump? It’s a Wednesday so we don’t know, we’ll see, I hope he sticks to it,” said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ.

“I don’t know yet whether that was just a performance or whether that is actually the new position of the White House,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-CT.

Some big-box retailers, meantime, are making changes on their own. Dick’s sporting goods says it’s removing all assault-style guns and high capacity magazines from stores. Dicks and Walmart also announced they will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21.

The president is scheduled to have another meeting on school safety Thursday.