MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach could upset some residents by trying to reduce crime.

The city is putting together a plan for police cameras on every corner of South Beach, from Washington Avenue east to the ocean.

The proposal also includes license plate readers.

The Chief of Miami Beach Police says cameras are only used for crime-related purposes.

“We don’t share that information with insurance companies or vendors, we don’t sell it,” said Miami Beach Police chief Dan Oates. “The license plate reader information that we capture, we retain for only two years and then we destroy it. The only people we share it with is fellow law enforcement.”

City Manager Jimmy Morales says it could cost up to eight million dollars over the next five years.