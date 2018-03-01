Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made his first public comments about Alberto Carvalho deciding remain with Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Reports emerged Wednesday night that after 10 years with Miami-Dade County, Superintendent Carvalho was offered the job as school chancellor for New York City Public Schools, the nation’s fourth largest school district.

Following a statement released by Mayor de Blasio later Wednesday evening, it seemed a decision had already been made and that Carvalho was bound for the Big Apple.

But at a Miami-Dade Schoolboard meeting Thursday morning, one that continued into the afternoon, Carvalho told a euphoric room that he would be staying in South Florida.

About four hours later, de Blasio met with media members in New York to discuss the bizarre events that had just taken place.

“I was very surprised by Mr Carvalho’s decision, a candidate who was very impressive,” de Blasio said. “I offered him the job over a week ago and he accepted. Never have had a situation like this before.”

Mayor de Blasio said Carvalho agreed to have the decision about his move to New York announced Wednesday night.

They spoke at 8 p.m. Wednesday and “all systems were go,” according to de Blasio.

The mayor said he was engaged in talks and meetings with Carvalho for several weeks and was obviously taken by surprise.

“He called me during a break in his board meeting…and expressed second thoughts,” de Blasio said.

It was clear that the New York mayor was taken by surprise.

“I think he has been honest today that he did not keep his agreement,” he said. “I don’t know why there wasn’t more if a dialogue.

“We’re all confused at what happened here. I respect Mr. Carvalho and the people of Miami. We’re going to move forward.”