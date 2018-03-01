Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – Saying what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland can never happen again, Senator Marco Rubio has announced that he plans to lay out his action plan for school safety and gun control on Thursday.

Rubio made the announcement on Twitter.

Later today I will be announcing my plan to keep our students safe in school & keeping any guns of any kind out of the hands of dangerous or deranged people. We all agree that what happened in Parkland can never happen again anywhere & changes exist we can all get behind. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 1, 2018

Rubio has been critical of the lack of civility in American politics amid a polarizing debate on gun control in his state following this month’s school shooting.

The debate after #Parkland reminds us We The People don’t really like each other very much.We smear those who refuse to agree with us.We claim a Judea-Christian heritage but celebrate arrogance & boasting. & worst of all we have infected the next generation with the same disease — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 28, 2018

Rubio has recently faced criticism from the survivors of the shooting over his gun control positions and the donations he has accepted from the National Rifle Association. But since CNN’s town hall last week on gun violence, in which he was the lone Republican lawmaker in attendance, he’s also faced pressure from conservatives after he signaled a willingness to vote in favor of limited gun control measures.

According to a Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday, only 38% of Florida voters approve of the way Rubio is handling his job as senator.

Rubio said the argument he’s making is not limited to the gun debate. He also blamed the media for contributing to the “nasty” political dialogue among Americans.

