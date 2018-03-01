Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSMiami) – The head baseball coach at Texas Wesleyan University has been fired after sending a controversial email to a high school prospect in Colorado.

Texas Wesleyan University president Fred Slabach announced the school’s decision to fire head baseball coach, Mike Jeffcoat Thursday and sent a clear message about the university’s recruiting practices:

“Coach Jeffcoat is no longer an employee here at the university,” Slabach said. “We do not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation //or the state from which a student hails.”

The decision came after Jeffcott sent an email to Gavin Bell, a senior at Cherokee Trail High School in Colorado, a state where marijuana is legal.

Jeffcoat wrote, in part, “we have made a decision not to take a chance on student-athletes from your state. You can thank your liberal politicians.”

The reason, he said, was because Colorado students have failed drug tests in the past:

“What does it have to do with anything me playing baseball because of past encounters and not taking a chance with me?” Bell asked.

The Fort Worth college released a statement saying, in part, “this email does not reflect our values and we do not condone discrimination…”

“We have amazing athletes at Texas Wesleyan and coaches who care about the kids,” said Wesleyan University Athletic Director Steve Trachier. “We recruit kids who want to play and want to get a college degree.”

Bell had emailed dozens of college coaches asking about playing at the next level.

The university president says he plans to get in contact with him and would love to have him as a student.

Texas Wesleyan University is also investigating Coach Jeffcoat for violating national intercollegiate athletic rules.