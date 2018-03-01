Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –The Department of Children and Families says the family of a 1-year-old who died after being left in a hot car had no history with the child welfare system.

The department has opened a child protective investigation but say all details remain confidential.

DCF Secretary Mike Carroll did release a statement saying,

“My heart goes out to this family who have lost a precious child. It is easy to assume this could never happen to you, but time and time again I see caregivers who let themselves slip into a routine when transporting children and make a fatal mistake when that routine is disrupted. More than half of all child deaths from hot cars are the result of a parent inadvertently leaving the child in their car..”

The 1-year-old boy was apparently forgotten in the car Wednesday at a strip mall near Bird Road and 97th Avenue.

The baby’s mother works at a beauty salon in the mall, according to witnesses.

She reportedly came to work around 9 a.m., parked the car in the back and, at about 12:30 p.m., they heard loud screams and commotion when she found her child.

The baby was a transported to Kendall Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

It was a hot day Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-80s. Temperatures inside the car could’ve reached up to 100°.

Witnesses said the mother was devastated and screaming. She said something along the lines of because of work – this happened.

At this time, it is unclear if there will be any charges related to this incident.

Following the incident, Carroll did ask parents to find a safety strategy that works for them, suggesting the following:

Be sure to check the back seat every time you leave the vehicle.

Put your purse, briefcase, lunch, etc. in the backseat so you are sure to look before you lock the door.

Do not let your children play near vehicles; they may accidentally lock themselves in.

If there is a change in plans and someone else is dropping your kids off, have them call you at drop off so you know everyone made it safely.

