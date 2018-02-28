Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGE
Filed Under:Hole In Roof, Local TV, Mysterious Object

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A bizarre scene is unfolding in Northeast Miami-Dade where a large object apparently fell from a helicopter and crashed through the roof of a house.

Chopper 4 flew over the home, located at 14805 NE 10th Court, and spotted a large gaping hole in the roof.

The homeowner told a CBS4 News crew on the ground that the object appears to be a large inflatable raft and it actually hit a woman inside.

She’s now being treated.

The FAA has confirmed that the helicopter is owned by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

They have yet to comment on the story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
Weather Forecast 24/7Check for current temps and what to expect throughout the day
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch