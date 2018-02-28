Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A bizarre scene is unfolding in Northeast Miami-Dade where a large object apparently fell from a helicopter and crashed through the roof of a house.
Chopper 4 flew over the home, located at 14805 NE 10th Court, and spotted a large gaping hole in the roof.
The homeowner told a CBS4 News crew on the ground that the object appears to be a large inflatable raft and it actually hit a woman inside.
She’s now being treated.
The FAA has confirmed that the helicopter is owned by the Royal Canadian Air Force.
They have yet to comment on the story.