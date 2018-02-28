Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) – Two weeks after a deadly mass shooting rocked their schools and changed their lives forever, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland head back to class.

Wednesday morning a long line of cars lined up in front of the school to drop off students an hour before classes were scheduled to begin. About 50 uniformed officers were on hand to greet the students and provide an atmosphere of safety.

“This is a picture of education in fear in this country. The NRA wants more people just like this, with that exact firearm to scare more people and sell more guns,” said David Hogg, who has become a leading voice in the students’ movement to control assault weapons. “I know one of those bullets could be shredding through me if I was misidentified as a school shooter.”

Members of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association handed carnations out to students as they entered the school.

“This is not a day that’s focused on the curriculum and learning of a traditional school day, it’s a day of unification, it’s a day to unite the Marjory Stoneman Douglas family so everyone can get together and begin to work through the healing process. It’s going to be a long and difficult one so we can get back to some sort of normalcy. The students need to be with each other and be in school, our teachers love our kids so that’s going to help everyone,” said Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Classes will be from 7:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. and that schedule will run through the rest of the week.

Casey Sherman, a 17-year-old junior, thinks the schedule was a good idea so kids can “get it over with,” and not worry about it all day. Up until 11:30 p.m. working on preparations for the March 14 national school walkout against gun violence, she said she’s not afraid to be returning, “just nervous.”

“We did go through a tragedy,” said Sherman, who walked in holding hands with her boyfriend. “It was terrible but if you let it stop you … it’s not how you go down, it’s how you get back up.”

For Madison Geller, Wednesday offered an opportunity to get back into a routine, in spite of her fears.

“When I walk in there, I’m going to replay the whole thing in my head. But we have to come here and try to learn,” the high school junior said. “This week we will try to be comfortable and get back into the same routine.”

Angelyse Perez, a senior, said returning offers a chance for everyone to “get through this and be together.”

“But I’m graduating,” she said. “I just want to get out of here.”

Tuesday night Stoneman Douglas High Principal Ty Thompsom tweeted out a message of support.

Looking forward to tomorrow Eagles! Remember our focus is on emotional readiness and comfort not curriculum: so there is no need for backpacks. Come ready to start the healing process and #RECLAIMTHENEST 🦅🦅🦅🦅 — Principal Thompson (@PrincipalMSD) February 27, 2018

Wednesday morning, Thompson tweeted:

Good morning Eagles: here is today’s schedule. Everyone will start in 4th Block as we RECLAIM the NEST pic.twitter.com/wxQYnemIWi — Principal Thompson (@PrincipalMSD) February 28, 2018

Students who had classes in Building 12, where the shooting took place, will be placed in other parts of the campus.

“I have three, maybe four classes in that building, it’s a place I’ve gone into every day for the past three years and to see it, was very weird, very surreal,” said student Emily Melamed.

Building 12 is closed to students. The county plans to ask the state legislature for funds to tear it down and build a new classroom building on the campus.

The school district will have plenty of counselors on hand at the school for any student, teacher, or staff member needs to talk.

Confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)