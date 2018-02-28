Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Students who survived the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to class for the first time on Wednesday.

It was a half-day but it was full of emotion and the first attempt at healing.

Not long after the school day ended, students and the school’s principal took to social media to detail the day and their feelings.

“Waiting to see when my emotions will hit because I’m sure they will at some point today,” said 17-year-old Casey Sherman, a student at MSD.

Sherman tried to keep her emotions in check as she made the car trip from home to Stoneman Douglas High.

“We’re not going to go down and stay down, we’re going to come back up and get back up because we are Douglas strong. That’s just who we are,” she said.

Douglas Strong was evident all over social media.

One student posted a photo of flowers on the desk of slain student Nicolas Dworet.

There were photos of students with teachers and with Principal Ty Thompson.

One tweet read: It was so good to get a hug from the principal and to welcome back the students and staff.

Several students posted photos of therapy dogs in classrooms at Stoneman Douglas.

One tweet focused on victims Peter Wang, Gina Montalto and Aaron Feis.

“Not seeing Peter in first and second was weird.”

“Not seeing Gina in 6th was impossible to believe. Not seeing Coach Feis around the school….this is all unreal.”

“Oh wow there are a lot of police,” Sherman said.

As Sherman made her way to school Wednesday morning, she looked forward to completing fourth period, which was interrupted by gunfire and death two weeks ago.

“It’s important to start 4th period to get it over with I guess you could say,” she said. “The important thing to take away is it’s not how you go down its how you get back up because that’s what we’re making the biggest point of.”