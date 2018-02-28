Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Davie cop convicted last month of extortion has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.
In March 2015, James Krey, 40, threatened to send nude photos of his ex-girlfriend to their colleagues.
During a one day trial last month, Brittany Assam testified that back in the Spring of 2015, she was at the end of a relationship with Krey when he made the threat.
The 26-year-old woman testified she met Krey when she was a rookie, and their rocky relationship lasted more than a year.
In a series of text messages she read to jurors, Krey said he would send the pictures to the SWAT team and others unless she resigned and left the county.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)