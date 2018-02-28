Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High has sparked a nationwide debate on gun reform.

While lawmakers at the federal and state level discuss what changes need to be made, one sporting goods retailer has already taken a stand.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has announced that they will no longer sell assault-style rifles at any of their stores. The retail chain had already removed them from all DICK’S stores after the Sandy Hook massacre, they will now remove them from sale at all 35 Field & Stream stores.

“We at DICK’S Sporting Goods are deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones. But thoughts and prayers are not enough,” said DICK’s CEO Edward Stack in a statement. “We have tremendous respect and admiration for the students organizing and making their voices heard regarding gun violence in schools and elsewhere in our country. We have heard you. The nation has heard you.”

Stack said he hopes other companies join their effort so that the kids know they heard their pleas and are being taken seriously.

As to what changes he’d like to see lawmakers make, Stack writes:

  • Ban assault-style firearms
  • Raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21
  • Ban high capacity magazines and bump stocks
  • Require universal background checks that include relevant mental health information and previous interactions with the law
  • Ensure a complete universal database of those banned from buying firearms
  • Close the private sale and gun show loophole that waives the necessity of background checks
  • We hope others join us in this effort to let our kids know that their pleas are being taken seriously.

“We deeply believe that this country’s most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe,” said Stack.

