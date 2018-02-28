Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High has sparked a nationwide debate on gun reform.

While lawmakers at the federal and state level discuss what changes need to be made, one sporting goods retailer has already taken a stand.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has announced that they will no longer sell assault-style rifles at any of their stores. The retail chain had already removed them from all DICK’S stores after the Sandy Hook massacre, they will now remove them from sale at all 35 Field & Stream stores.

But thoughts and prayers are not enough. We have to help solve the problem that’s in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that’s taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America – our kids. https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/6VoKwJe8tH — DICK’S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

We deeply believe that this country’s most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK’S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK’S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

“We at DICK’S Sporting Goods are deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones. But thoughts and prayers are not enough,” said DICK’s CEO Edward Stack in a statement. “We have tremendous respect and admiration for the students organizing and making their voices heard regarding gun violence in schools and elsewhere in our country. We have heard you. The nation has heard you.”

Stack said he hopes other companies join their effort so that the kids know they heard their pleas and are being taken seriously.

As to what changes he’d like to see lawmakers make, Stack writes:

Ban assault-style firearms

Raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21

Ban high capacity magazines and bump stocks

Require universal background checks that include relevant mental health information and previous interactions with the law

Ensure a complete universal database of those banned from buying firearms

Close the private sale and gun show loophole that waives the necessity of background checks

We hope others join us in this effort to let our kids know that their pleas are being taken seriously.

“We deeply believe that this country’s most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe,” said Stack.