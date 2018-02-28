Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs police have made an arrest in their investigation into a fire that destroyed a portion of the Ramblewood East Condos.

The fire, on February 12th, destroyed 28 units and killed three cats who died as a result of the fire and smoke.

Through a joint investigation with The Bureau of Fire and Arson and Coral Springs Police detectives, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set. The investigation led them to 39-year-old Nathan Counts who reportedly confessed to intentionally setting the fire.

Counts told detectives that he intentionally poured gasoline in various areas of his condo unit and then ignited it, according to police.

When his fiancé came home, she saw the unit was on fire as she approached the front door. Counts was still in the home at that time but subsequently ran out.

Total damages are estimated between $3.5 to $4 million dollars.