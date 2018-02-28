Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

By Katherine Bostick

If you are like most people, you need that first cup of coffee every morning to get you ready to face the day. A trip to Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts can not only be costly, but it can also take quite a while to get served. So, check out some of the locally owned coffee shops in the South Florida area for a relaxing cup of coffee in a quiet, quaint coffee shop. Check out this short list of the many small, mom & pop type coffee shops in the area.

News Café

800 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 538-6397

www.newscafe.com

In the heart of the Art Deco District of Miami Beach is a quaint sidewalk café complete with a newsstand and a bookstore. News Café was opened in 1988 as a kiosk surrounded by bookshelves and a few tables. The establishment has grown since then to include a full-sized kitchen, a bar, and even a courtyard with additional seating. This venue is open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. The casual atmosphere of the News Café makes this the ideal place for a relaxing cup of coffee on a busy day.

Café Demetrio

300 Alhambra Circle

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 448-4949

Demetrio and his wife, Vilma Pena, opened the first coffee house in Coral Gables. Their dream was to create an atmosphere where patrons can linger out on the patio in the warm Florida sunshine or play a game of chess while enjoying one of Café Demetrio’s delicious coffees. Choose from 17 different types of coffee such as café mocha, latte’s, frappe’s, or just a cup of good, old fashioned coffee.

Walters Coffee Shop

17009 South Dixie Highway

Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

(305) 232-1235

Walter’s Coffee Shop serves homemade corned beef hash, meat loaf, and the typical food fare found at classic American diners. But they also serve great coffee that is served in a family friendly atmosphere. In business since 1965, Walter’s has become a bustling restaurant that is still offering great tasting coffee and has become a place to meet for family and friends alike. Check out all that this fine establishment has to offer.

Bookstore & Kitchen

3390 Mary St.

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

(305) 443-2855

Bookstore & Kitchen, formerly Bookstore In The Grove, consists of four different spaces. The kid’s corner, which is a bookstore containing books for young readers and also has toys for the children to enjoy. Of course, the main feature, is the full-size bookstore containing lots of books and magazine, many of which have been donated by patrons of this establishment. Then there is the kitchen and market. Patrons can choose from 16 different types of coffee. Food is also available for purchase or to take home.

All Day

1035 N. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33136

(305) 699-3447

This quaint coffee shop is located in the Park West section of Miami. The owners wanted to create a small, quiet place where residents and visitors could come to relax with a nice cup of coffee. In addition to the 11 different types of coffee served here, clientele can also do a coffee cupping. Although slightly costlier than the other coffee options, cupping will allow customers a chance to take part in a blind-tasting of several samples of coffee that the owners are currently considering selling at the café. The highest scoring coffee sample could become a new coffee flavor for All Day.

