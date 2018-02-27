Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/CNN) – The House Intelligence Committee is scheduled to question the White House Communications Director on Tuesday as part of its Russia probe.

Hope Hicks will field questions behind closed doors about whether anyone in the Trump campaign may have had contacts with Russians.

It’s unclear if the White House has placed any limitations on the scope of her testimony.

When former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was interviewed by the committee earlier this month, he said he had been instructed by the White House to invoke executive privilege on behalf of President Donald Trump, and he would not answer questions beyond the time frame of the 2016 campaign.

Hicks was initially scheduled to appear before the committee last month, but her testimony was delayed over questions about whether she could discuss the presidential transition and her time at the White House.

The House Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, said Monday that he did not know whether Hicks will answer all of the committee’s questions.

“We don’t know at this point if she will testify completely or fully as others who have served in the administration have, or whether she will do what Steve Bannon did, which was stonewall,” Schiff said. “We hope obviously she will be cooperative, but at this point I don’t know what we can expect.”

Schiff has called on the House panel to issue contempt citations to Bannon and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who also limited the scope of questions he would answer, although the Republican leading the committee’s Russia investigation, Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas, has not said yet if that step would be pursued.

Hicks has already been interviewed by the Senate Intelligence Committee, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Hicks also met last year with special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation.

Hicks, a trusted Trump aide for years, was one of then-candidate Trump’s first hires as he put together an improbable run for the White House. During the campaign, she was often by Trump’s side and attended nearly every rally, while she was in frequent communication with other senior officials as they coordinated their tactics to win the White House.

The House panel plans to interview her about any knowledge she has of contacts that occurred between other Trump associates and Russians. And she is bound to be questioned about other controversies as well, namely the White House’s involvement in crafting a misleading response last summer once a June 2016 meeting between Russians and Donald Trump Jr. was revealed in the press.

