PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A Tuesday morning hearing in the criminal case against Nikolas Cruz, the self-confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, has been canceled.

Prosecutors were seeking to obtain hair samples, fingerprints, DNA and photographs of Cruz.

The hearing was removed from the court docket with no explanation given but CBS4 News was told prosecutors and defense attorneys have come to some sort of an agreement. We’re working to find out what that agreement is.

Cruz, who has been charged with 17 counts of murder, was not expected to appear in court because he waived his right to attend the hearing. He is being held without bail at the Broward County Jail.

In a separate court matter, Cruz’s lawyers are seeking to disqualify a judge from presiding over the case. The defense says in court papers that Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer is biased in favor of prosecutors, threatening Cruz’s right to a fair trial.

Cruz signed an affidavit in a barely legible printed scrawl that resembled the writing of a young child.

