MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – School safety is top of mind and a top priority for not only Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but also schools in Miami-Dade County as well.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools began a close look at school security and safety protocols in the wake of the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland.

The result of the evaluation is a series of recommended enhancements to the district’s safety protocols, developed in collaboration with local and state agencies, to ensure that every Miami-Dade school is safe.

School Board Chair Perla Tabares Hantman, Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, County Commission Chairman Esteban L. Bovo, and State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle wrote a joint letter to lawmakers in pursuit of long-term solutions to increase student safety. Requests included an additional $30 million in state funding needed to support the following enhancements expected to strengthen school safety:

100 additional school resource officers;

75 additional mental health/social work professionals to focus on prevention/early detection of youth needs, and four mental health counselor advocates dedicated to providing counseling services and addressing the unique and long-lasting impact and trauma of violent crime on our children;

School-site infrastructure and inter-agency needs such as:

Video surveillance and internet protocol monitoring systems for school sites;

Evaluation of classroom glass window panes against ballistics, along with the materials needed to implement recommendations;

Mechanisms to automatically lock all doors;

Digital floor plan and mapping system for countywide response;

Enhanced mass communication systems at schools that provide expanded access to school public address systems;

Early detection software, social media data-mining software, and enhanced connectivity technology to improve inter-agency information sharing; and

Cyber analyst and Assistant State Attorney positions to provide technical guidance in the collection and analysis of social media and other electronic evidence.

Additionally, beginning immediately, the following steps are being taken:

Teachers have been directed to lock their classrooms during the school day . Entrance after class period begins will require a key or knock for entrance.

All schools are being evaluated to reduce points of entry on campus, and protocols related to drills and school lockdowns are under review.

All available law enforcement and mental health resources are being redeployed to school sites

New and absolute directives related to school security personnel performance have been issued, requiring all security personnel – without exception – to wear identifiable uniforms to increase visibility on campus.

Parent communication is being enhanced through the use of text messaging to provide information when a threat is received and notification once a threat has been cleared.

Parents, students and staff of M-DCPS should be aware that Miami-Dade Schools Police Department takes every threat made to schools seriously. M-DSPD thoroughly investigates each one to determine the validity of the threat and to identify the perpetrator.

Everyone is reminded to report any suspicious activity by calling 305-995-COPS (2677) or 305-471-TIPS (8477). Remember, if you See Something, Say Something.