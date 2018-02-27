Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students will return to campus on Wednesday but not before teachers head back to class today for another day of planning and preparation.

It’s their second non-voluntary day of work since the school massacre on February 14.

Sunday marked a somber return for survivors as student and parents were back for a voluntary orientation for the first time. The freshman building where the shooting happened is now permanently off limits.

Armed deputies are on campus and will be on hand when students return to class Wednesday.

While there’s no playbook for teachers welcoming students back into the classroom Wednesday, history teacher Greg Pittman said there are definitely some guiding principles.

“I think the best thing that all of us as teachers can do is be ourselves, to let our students know we’re there for them, that we love and care for them,” he said.

School officials are working with students who don’t want to return to Stoneman Douglas, arranging for them to transfer.

Superintendent Robert Runcie said officials will be accommodating and take measures like adding counselors and service dogs in classrooms.