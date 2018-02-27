Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, the state’s House Appropriations Committee has taken up a wide-ranging bill which deals with school safety, guns, and mental health.

The among the items listed in the measure are the banning of bump stocks, allowing law enforcement to seize weapons from people who involuntarily committed under the Baker Act for mental issues and extra pay for teachers who train to carry a gun in school.

Broward School Board member Laurie Rich-Levinson is adamantly opposed to arming teachers in schools and let the committee know it.

“We don’t have enough money to pay our teachers in Florida to teach, and so to have an amendment like this, where we’re paying them to carry a weapon in our schools, is something I am certainly opposed to,” she said.

The House and Senate will eventually agree to a gun reform bill which will include a number of controls but not a ban on assault rifles, which has been taken off the table by Republican lawmakers and Governor Rick Scott.