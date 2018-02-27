Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – California Democrat Dianne Feinstein and Arizona Republican Jeff Flake are introducing a bill in the Senate Tuesday to raise the age to purchase most assault weapons to 21.

The president has said he wants to raise the gun buying age but the White House has not yet endorsed a plan to make that happen.

“Moving the age to 21 for assault weapons and those types of purchases to make it in line with what is already there for handguns,” said Sen. Flake (R-AZ).

President Donald Trump has called for that to happen but now, the White House is being more cautious about whether the president would sign the bipartisan bill.

“It would be premature for us to weigh in but as I’ve said, the president is still supportive of the concept,” said While House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The president may support the concept but the National Rifle Association (NRA) does not and that will make it very hard for Congress to clear a bill that raises the age to buy assault weapons.

“There are a number of things being looked at right now. That’s not one of the ones being talked about as much as basically, closing loopholes,” said Rep. Steve Scalise, (R-LA) Majority Whip.

Congressman Scalise, who is himself a victim of gun violence, met with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Monday.

“We talked about policy, but really we talked a lot about shared experience. Obviously, it got very emotional. Some of the things that they’ve been through are very similar to some of the things that I’ve been through,” said Rep. Scalise.

The Stoneman Douglas students have been very vocal in their push to change gun laws since the mass shooting at their school almost two weeks ago.

“I believe they’re changing the way our country thinks about this issue,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-NY) Minority Leader.

The students met with Schumer Tuesday morning.

Reforming gun laws on the state level is more likely than on Capitol Hill, but one Georgia lawmaker has made his stance clear. The Republican President of the state Senate threatened to “kill any tax legislation that benefits Delta” after the airline stopped providing discounts to NRA members.