Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – The Walt Disney Company/Marvel’s “Black Panther” is lending a paw to kids in need.
The film has earned $700 million globally since its release two weeks ago. Disney has announced that it will be taking one million of those profits and donating them to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
Among the cities that will benefit are Atlanta, Baltimore, New York, and Washington.
Disney said the funds will go toward the group’s programs that focus on science and technology. High tech skills were a major theme of the movie.