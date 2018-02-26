Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump took a moment to recognize Florida Governor Rick Scott on Sunday night at the annual Governors’ Ball.

Trumped thanked Scott for his efforts after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

“We are going to have a lot of important meetings tomorrow. We are going to be talking about Parkland and the horrible event that took place last week. I want to thank Governor Rick Scott of Florida, Rick please stand up,” said Trump.

Last week, Trump used his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference to tout his proposal to stop mass shootings. Much of the speech focused on his plan to stop gun violence in schools by putting guns in the hands of some teachers. Trump also wants to raise the minimum age to buy some semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21 and ban bump stocks.

Congress could also take up gun reforms when they resume session on Monday.

