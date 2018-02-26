Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Last week we reported on a study that found interviewees have just five minutes to make a good first impression.

How you dress, the questions you ask, and even your handshake will be judged. But the interviewer shouldn’t be the only one taking mental notes.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down the red flags you should watch out for as a job seeker.

Running Late

I get it, things happen. Traffic, a meeting ran long, or a work emergency came up. But, if your interviewer is running very late and does not have a good reason for it, career consultants say that’s a bad sign. If they don’t respect your time, will they respect your work and input once you’re doing the job? It’s not a deal breaker, but something to keep an eye on.

Bad-Mouthing Others

Let’s say you’re being hired to replace someone who left the company. Whether that person was fired or quit, it doesn’t concern you and the interviewer shouldn’t mention it. One recruiter says if the person doing the hiring badmouths the person you’re replacing, it’s doesn’t just look bad on him or her, it looks bad on the company culture as a whole.

Unclear Role

If the interviewer can’t even explain your job, how can you be expected to do it well? Human Resources execs say you should have a clear idea of what your responsibilities and average daily tasks would look like when you leave the interview. And while it might be awkward, if the interview is winding down and you’re still not sure, flat out ask “What will my duties include?”

Personal Questions

Chit chat about where you grew up and what your favorite sports team is usually fine as an icebreaker, but questions like “Are you planning on having children soon?” and “Are you currently dating or married?” should set off alarm bells in your head. While they might talk about their personal lives, you don’t have to volunteer any of that information about yourself. It’s unprofessional and in some cases, the information could be used against you in the hiring process.

