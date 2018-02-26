Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) — Actress Heather Locklear was arrested for domestic violence and battery against a police officer, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear, 56, was arrested around 9:40 a.m. Sunday night and faces one count domestic violence, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of battery on emergency personnel, according to Sgt. Eric Buschow.

Agents received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident at Locklear’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, between Locklear and her boyfriend. The deputies found evidence to support the claim that she had mistreated her boyfriend, causing injuries.

Sgt. Buschow said Locklear was extremely uncooperative and physically combative with the deputies. She was arrested and continued to fight in the police car, according to Sgt. Buschow.

She claimed to have suffered an injury earlier in the night and the officers took her to the hospital to examine her before sending her to jail early Monday morning.

Bail was set at $20,000 and the actress was released.

She has a court hearing scheduled for March 13.

Last September, Locklear was hospitalized after reportedly driving her Porsche into a ditch. In 2012, she was also hospitalized for reportedly mixing prescription drugs and alcohol.