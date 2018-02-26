Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Emotional words from grieving family members Monday as they plead for the public’s help in finding the driver who left two family members dead in a hit and run along the Turnpike.

Josephine Sadelis-Cepeda is the daughter-in-law of one of the victims.

“There are 4 children now left without their fathers, to fend for them, to provide for their soccer lessons, for their baseball lessons,” cried Sadelis-Cepeda. “My mother-in-law doesn’t know how to drive and now she has to learn how to do that. We ask that you please donate to our gofundme page to help us during this difficult time. In all, we say do what is right in your heart.”

Cesar Eduardo Cepeda, 34, was driving his pickup truck on the northbound ramp to 836 when he slammed into a guardrail around 5 a.m. on Feb. 9.

He got out of the truck and called his dad, Jose Eduardo Cepeda Luna, 57, for help.

When both were standing outside of the truck, someone in a Chevy Camaro struck them both. Both died at the scene.

FHP says the person who struck them took off in the father’s vehicle, a Chevy Equinox, which was found abandoned in Homestead, thanks to an OnStar device in the car.

FHP says they located the owner of the Camaro but that person is not a person of interest at this time. The owner of the car gave names to FHP of people who had access to the vehicle. It is unknown who was driving it.

FHP says now there are persons of interest in the case and they are checking DNA found in the Camaro.

Cepeda and Luna were the sole providers for their families. Luna with a wife, four children, including 2 minor children, and many grandchildren. Cepeda leaves behind a wife and two small kids.

Here is the gofundme.com page if you’d like to help the family.

And if you know anything about the driver or this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.