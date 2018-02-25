Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – It’s an event that car lovers and collectors look forward to all year.

The 12th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is being held this weekend.

Some of the featured cars are classics, providing the style and grace of yesteryear.

Automobiles from another age, where design and mechanics met and often produced what could be considered rare works of art.

Most of the vintage vehicles come with a story, as well.

“This was bought in 1925 by Howard Hughes,” said Guy Lewis, pointing to a nearly 100-year-old Rolls Royce. “He walked into a Manhattan Rolls [Royce] dealer and ordered two. The first one he gave to his friend Gloria Swanson in Hollywood. This one he drove for six years.”

The Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is sponsored by the Rick Case Automotive Group and benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.

“This is the only Concourse d’Elegance that is owned by a charity,” said Rick Case. “We have no paid staff or promoters. It is put on by volunteers.”

The only thing as unique as some of the rare automobiles are the stories that come along with them, like one about a vintage Alvis.

“There were three of these made in the 30’s,” said John Layzell. “The first was hit by a bomb during the blitz on Coventry, 1940. The second one in 1964 was in a motor magazine advertisement. No one has heard anything else since then. It may appear someday but this may be the only one in existence.”

Celebrities and car enthusiasts Jay Leno and Tim Allen are a big part of the show.

On Sunday they acted as honorary judges, looking at cars like a unique 1929 Model T Sportsman.

“It was discovered in a barn about five years ago,” said Aaron Minchelli. “It was in disarray shape. I did a nice little restoration but she is mostly original.”

There are 240 historic cars at this year’s event, each one with its own story.

Don’t worry if you missed the show this year. The promise for 2019 is a bigger and even better event.