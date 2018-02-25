Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – This weekend the final victim of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was laid to rest.

Saturday was the viewing for 14-year-old Martin Duque.

As family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes, a group of students and supporters marched from Pine Trails Park to Betti Stradling Park in Coral Springs.

The march was to honor the 17 victims killed during the Stoneman Douglas shooting.

The students said they also want to continue to fight for more strict gun laws and a ban on assault weapons.

“People keep saying ‘what do you know? What are you talking about gun control? You’re just a bunch of kids. You don’t know anything,’” MSD senior Cameron Kasky said. “For everything about gun control, they may just be right but they haven’t been locked in a room while somebody was walking up and down the hall with a weapon of war gunning us down. They haven’t been targeted for speaking out against the people who are paying people money not to protect us.”

The gun issue is one that the students are taking very seriously and they’re doing what they can to inspire major changes, both locally and nationally.

“We need to not only talk about our gun laws and gun safety in school but we need to change the Florida constitution itself,” said student Diego Pfeiffer.

Students mobilizing for what they’re calling the Never Again movement and preparing for the student led march on March 24th.

“We are the first people who are going to make everyone to make sure this never happens again,” said Kasky.

Funeral services were held for Duque Sunday morning.