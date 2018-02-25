Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – This weekend begins the slow return back to school after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Many students and their families will return to campus for the first time since the shooting to attend an orientation for parents and students on Sunday.

The event will take place at 3 p.m.

Early Sunday morning there were school security officers and Broward Sheriff’s deputies at Stoneman Douglas to greet students, well ahead of when they were scheduled to arrive.

The orientation is completely voluntary but a large crowd is expected.

A lot of students do not know at this point what classroom they will be sent to on Monday.

If they had any classes inside the freshman building, which is where the shooting took place, they’ll be placed in another part of the campus.

Teachers returned to school on Friday.

The plan for the reopening Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is as follows.

Sunday’s voluntary orientation will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to all stundents and parents.

Monday and Tuesday will be planning days for the staff and faculty.

Wednesday will be the first day that classes resume with Students returning on a modified schedule.

Classes will be from 7:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. and that schedule will run through the rest of the week.