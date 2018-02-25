Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Shooting COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami.

Police are investigating a shooting in Overtown. (Source: CBS4)

According to authorities, several shots were fired in the area of 490 Northwest 17th Street.

When responding units arrived they found a vehicle that had crashed and a victim that police believed may have been shot.

A short time later police determined that the victim had not been shot, but rather was a pedestrian that was hit by the car.

Police say that person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

This active investigation is being led by Miami Police.

