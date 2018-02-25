Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami.
According to authorities, several shots were fired in the area of 490 Northwest 17th Street.
When responding units arrived they found a vehicle that had crashed and a victim that police believed may have been shot.
A short time later police determined that the victim had not been shot, but rather was a pedestrian that was hit by the car.
Police say that person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
This active investigation is being led by Miami Police.