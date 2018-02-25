Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – As thousands of students returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday for a voluntary orientation, hundreds of people showed up in support late Sunday morning.

Parents, children and alumni marched on the sidewalk in front of the school and dropped off flowers at the makeshift memorial honoring the 17 students and staff who were killed in the mass shooting on February 14th.

“We need to stay together and move forward,” said Paulette Q, who revealed a co-worker lost a child in the school massacre.

David Hogg, the Stoneman Douglas senior who became a voice for stricter gun laws and was falsely accused of being a “crisis actor” is asking people to boycott visiting the state of Florida for spring break.

CBS4’s Joan Murray spoke to him on FaceTime.

“How can you tell people to come to a state if people are being put at risk because of the inaction of politicians?” Hogg asked. “Maybe they will listen to the economy.”

Hogg’s mother has tweeted that she’s received death threats since her son’s credibility came into question.

“It means whatever I’m doing matters more,” Hogg said.

Hogg said he may return to campus a few days late because of his activism.

“Thinking about being back on campus almost makes me sick, but we’ve got to continue on and continue to learn,” he said. “I hate we have to relive this every day but education isn’t going to stop and neither is the NRA.”