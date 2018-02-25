Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Students and teachers are just beginning to return to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following the deadly shooting that took place less than two weeks ago.
Coral Springs Police Chief Tony Pustizzi joins Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss what happened in the moments after the shooting took place and how his team responded.
They also discuss the lessons learned and what the chief would like to see happen in the future.
Guest: Chief Tony Pustizzi, Coral Springs Police Dept.
